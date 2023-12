Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: Mihir Virani came back

Actor Amar Upadhyay who played the role of Mihir Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was loved by the audiences. His on-screen chemistry with Tulsi aka Smriti Irani grabbed all the attention. When Mihir died on the show, the masses demanded makers get him back. His increasing popularity even after the death scene made makers bring him back. The makers showed that Mihir had memory loss after his major road accident.