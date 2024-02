Love triangles - The success mantra

TV shows have been a part of everyone's growing up years in India. The daily soaps still remain to be primary source of entertainment for many. From Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi to Anupamaa, there have been tons of daily soaps that have kept the viewers glued to the small screen. However, the latest mantra to keep the shows generating high TRPs is love triangles. In many shows, fans have got to see major drama all thanks to love triangles. Anupamaa is the best example of it. The story started with Anupamaa and Vanraj and then came in Anuj Kapadia. But the one who became pushed Anupamaa and Vanraj's divorce is Kavya played by Madalsa Sharma. She married Vanraj and became his wife.