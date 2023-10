Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler: Ishan throws Savi out of the college

Ishan calls the board meeting as they found Savi cheating. The board decides to restigate her and ask Ishan to sign the restigation letter. Ishan hesitates as he feels Savi cannot do it. However, later he agrees to do it. Soon, Savi tells them to check her papers and the chits so that they can find out the truth. Even Savi’s friends support her and Ishan gets angry. He tells Savi that he thought she cannot cheat but now he is sure she has cheated and is asking her friends for support. Ishan throws Savi out.