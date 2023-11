Imlie spoiler: Agastya in danger

In the upcoming episode of Imlie, Choudhary fixes Shivani and Avinash's wedding. Imlie tries to hide her real identity, but she gets exposed. Annapurna throws her out of the house as Navya calls off the wedding alliance. Agastya and Choudhary will fall into a big danger as Vishwa is back in the house to take revenge for his father's death.