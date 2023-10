Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Will Shambu confess?

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, Preeta wants Shambu to confess his crime in front of the cops. Nidhi gets worried for her life. She silently stands with Aarohi when the cops ask her why she wanted to kill Preeta?