Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya to call Preeta as maa?

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, Shaurya will come to know that Preeta is his mother and he gets emotional. Everyone expects Shaurya to call Preeta maa. But, this dream sequence will soon bring a new twist into the show.