Teri Meri Doriyaann spoiler: Sahiba saves Angad again

In the upcoming episode of Teri Meri Doriyaann, Mirza plans to kill Angad as he wants Sahiba in his life. Rumi catches Angad and is about to kill him when Sahiba comes to his rescue. Rumi runs to see Sahiba and the latter saves Angad's life. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler alert: Anu is unable to deal with the trauma of losing Samar