Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler: Ishaan gets pulled back to Savi?

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Ishaan starts feeling for Savi and gets attracted to her. He goes to visit her in the hostel and the two get locked into the room. Ishaan to give another chance to love? Also Read - Anupamaa: Here's how Anuj, Dimpy and others keep spirits high during the most emotionally draining shoot [Watch Video]