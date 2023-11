Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler: Ishaan falls in love with Savi?

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Ishaan wants Savi by his side and is enjoying her company. He cannot get away from her and wants to express his feelings towards her. Ishaan falls in love with Savi. Also Read - Anupamaa loses its top spot on TRP charts to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein; Ayesha Singh reacts on her show's achievement