Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Manjiri attempts suicide?

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Manjiri gets to know about Akshara and Abhimanyu's wedding. She attempts suicide and Abhimanyu rushes to meet her. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler: Malti Devi instigates Anuj against Anu, is it the end of MaAn?