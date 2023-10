Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler: Ishaan and Savi to spend a night together?

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Ishann comes to help Savi unlock her jammed door knob and ends up breaking it. The two get locked inside a room and spend the night together. Ishaan feels strange as he gets close to Savi due to a little mouse.