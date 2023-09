Teri Meri Doriyaann spoiler: Manveer wants Seerat in Angad's life

In the upcoming episode of Teri Meri Doriyaann, Manveer feels Seerat is right for Angad and he wants to remove Sahiba from his life. Angad dislikes Seerat's closeness and wants Sahiba as his wife. Even Sahiba wants Angad to distance himself from Seerat. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler alert: Dimpy creates a permanent rift between Anu and Anuj