Hottest mothers-in-law of TV!

The on-screen mothers-in-law grab a lot of attention with their characters and the extra emotions and drama that they showcase in their show. From Alpana Buch, Smita Bansal, Shubhaavi Chouksey, Niyati Joshi to Kruttika Desai, Anita Raaj, and Swati Chitnis are some of the HOTTEST on-screen MILs will leave you stunned with their off-screen avatars!