Anupamaa’s Gaurav Khanna had a loved-up message for his wife, Akanksha Chamola on her birthday

The handsome hunk has proved that he is quite a romantic in real life too. Gaurav Khanna took a day off to celebrate with his wife, Akanksha Chamola on his birthday. He wrote on Instagram, “Happy birthday @akankshagkhanna. For some reason, when I go birthday shopping for you, I end up finding a lot more gifts for myself. Your birthdays are really expensive, but you're worth it. Happy Birthday, wife! At least you're not as old as you will be next year…so njoy it to the fullest ..luv u baby..” Well, every husband or boyfriend who has to splurge on their ladylove’s birthday will understand his sentiment. Take a look at their pics…