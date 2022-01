Gaurav Khanna in Anupamaa

Anupamaa is a dream come true for Gaurav Khanna. The actor has been in the industry for more than a decade but this is the role that has made him a star. People of all age groups cannot get enough of the cute, romantic and sensitive Anuj Kapadia. His scenes with Rupali Ganguly have a separate fan base. The hashtag #MaAn trends every morning. The fact that leading man Sudhanshu Pandey has a grey character has not helped him either.