Image credit: Instagram/ Rupali Ganguly

Anupamaa - MaAn Live: Rupali makes a special announcement

Rupali Ganguly made a special announcement as MaAn's wedding completed a month recently. Fans had been celebrating MaAn wedding and have been trending the same on Twitter. The actress shared that since everyone knows how much she loves supporting various causes so as a thank you and a good Samaritan gesture, she asked fans to donate to some charities that support animal welfare. The one to make the highest donation will get the lehenga that she wore for the wedding and also a chance to meet the cast of Anupamaa. Gaurav shared that it was Rupali's idea and the latter replied saying that he has always been supportive of her charitable steps.