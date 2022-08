Bollywood actress TV vamps that we are in love with

Audiences love the lead actors and their on-screen pairing. But few shows have amazing vamps that will make you fall in love with their acting chops. Yes, vamps will set the temperature soaring with their characters and add the perfect amount of drama to the show with their presence. Madalsa Sharma, Aishwarya Sharma, Priyamvada Kant and more TV vamps that we love to hate.