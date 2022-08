Image credit: Google.com

Sneha Jain

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 actress Sneha Jain recalled the time when she offered a South film and had to meet the director and producer in Hyderabad. She revealed how she was told to compromise post signing the contract. She even said that she was told to spend time with the director and do whatever he says. Also Read - Anupamaa: Paras Kalnawat has a reunion with Nidhi Shah, Madalsa Sharma and other cast members; here's how they bid him adieu [Watch]