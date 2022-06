Image credit: Instagram

TV Actress trolled for their looks and fashion sense

Rubina Dilaik, Aneri Vajani of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame, Anupamaa actress Nidhi Shah, Naagin 4's Nia Sharma, Dance India Dance Lil Masters' Mouni Roy and more, here's a dekko at the list of TV actresses who have been massively trolled for their bold looks, fashion sense and more. Well, netizens have loads of free time on their hands. They sit and scroll through various social media handles and pass comments without thinking about how their comments affect others. Not just star kids or Bollywood celebs, TV actresses have been subjected to trolling too and a lot. Let's have a dekko at the list of TV actresses here: