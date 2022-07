Sudhanshu Pandey of Anupamaa

Anupamaa enjoys immense ratings on TV and every scene is dissected on social media. Sudhanshu Pandey who plays Vanraj Shah has got immense hate all through. There is not a single day when he has been spared by trolls on social media. People surely seem to have forgotten that he is an actor playing a character. He is not the only one in this club. Take a look at other top TV stars whose onscreen characters displeased audiences to no end.