Anurag Kashyap on Ranveer Singh being replaced by Ranbir Kapoor

Anurag Kashyap had backed Ranveer Singh's statement on being replaced by Ranbir Kapoor in Bombay Velvet. He said that Ranveer was dropped from the film because the producers thought that Ranbir was a more profitable star. He called the industry a weird place saying that Ranveer is now working with the same people who rejected him earlier.