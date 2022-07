Image credit: Google

Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap is one of the most talented directors we have in the industry. He is gearing up for the release of his movie Dobaaraa which stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. Recently, at the trailer launch of the film when Anurag was asked about why Hindi films not doing well, the filmmaker said, “Because our Hindi films are not rooted, this is the simple answer. When you see Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam films, they’re rooted in their culture, whether that’s mainstream or non-mainstream culture. But our films are not rooted.”