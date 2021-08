Image credit: Instagram/aaliyahkashyap

Hey there, Aaliyah’s BF

Time for all you young guys to bring out those tissues as the girl of man of your dreams, Aaliyah Kashyap, is officially taken, at least for the time being, and the confession has come straight from the horse’s mouth. Sharing a handful of steamy, loved-up pics on her official Instagram handle, Anurag Kashyap’s daughter introduced her boyfriend (name unknown) to the world on his 22nd birthday. Check out their pictures here…