Image credit: Instagram

Aaliyah Kashyap's boyfriend Shane hints at their wedding

After Aaliyah Kashyap shared her lovey-dovey pics with Shane Gregoire, it was the turn of her boyfriend took to his official Instagram handle and share some pics of them along with a major hint that they might make their relationship official before law soon by tying the knot. “Happy 2 Year Anniversary to this sweet angel who I call the love of my life. You are my best friend and partner in everything! I am so grateful for all of the joy you bring me each day and the space you give me for me to grow + be myself! Oh how I love you, and sincerely look forward to the day I put a ring on your finger,” wrote Shane.