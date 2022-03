Image credit: Instagram

Anusha Dandekar flaunts her curves in a thong bikini set

Anusha Dandekar has been hitting the headlines ever since she broke up with her long-time boyfriend Karan Kundrra. She recently grabbed eyeballs when she made a stunning appearance at Shibani Dandekar-Farhan Akhtar's wedding party. She has now scorched the internet by sharing a few beach pictures wearing a thong bikini set. Take a look.