Anushka Sen and her collection of luxury handbags

​Anushka Sen is making waves in India and abroad. The young lady was known for her reels and fun videos. Anushka Sen who has close to 40 million followers on Instagram is the first Indian to work in a project in South Korea. She is doing a Korean drama with a Malaysian actor and actors from different nationalities. Anushka Sen has done a number of TV shows and music videos. Anushka Sen loves to spend on her handbags and her social media is proof of the same...