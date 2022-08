Anushka Sen shows off bold avatar in a blue bikini

The lovely actress showed off her sexy avatar in a blue bikini as she posed by Lake Como. As we know, Lake Como does have some beaches where tourists enjoy a dip. Anushka Sen was seen in a light blue string bikini as she enjoyed the waters. The year 2022 has been a great one for her so far. She has made her debut in the South Korean entertainment industry. She is doing a show God Of Travel, and has a cameo in a K-Drama named Love Affair as per reports. Anushka Sen has upped her fashion game as she vacations in Italy and this hot look is a real surprise.