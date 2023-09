Most expensive weddings of Bollywood

Bollywood weddings are a treat for fans who love to experience grand and lavish things. Celebs love to spend hefty amounts on their dreamy weddings and the grandeur and an extravaganza affair comes with a huge expense. From Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh; a look at the most expensive weddings of Bollywood.