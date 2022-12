Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma fifth wedding anniversary: The Pari mood

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have completed five years of marriage. They tied the knot in the dreamiest Indian wedding in Tuscany, Italy. The power couple are now blessed with a baby girl Vamika. Anushka Sharma shared a number of pics on this occasion. She had different captions for all the seven pics. This is a hilarious pic. We can see him on the pic of Pari. The actress said that he has always been her rock. Whatever she does in life, he has her back. The couple are truly made for each other. Anushka Sharma has often faced flak for the bad performance of Virat Kohli. Now, he is back. Virat Kohli has scored his 72nd ODI hundred surpassing Aussie great Ricky Ponting.