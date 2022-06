Image credit: Google

Anushka Sharma – Chakda Xpress

Anushka Sharma was last seen in 2018 release Zero. The actress is all set to make her comeback with Chakda Xpress which is a Netflix film. The movie is a biopic on cricketer Jhulan Goswami, and it went on the floors a few days ago. Anushka had posted, “Back to where I belong... #ChakdaXpress #ShootBegins.” Fans of the actress are excited about the biopic.