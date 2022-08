Anushka Sharma’s support for Virat Kohli ahead of the crucial Asia Cup match against Pakistan

Superstar cricketer Virat Kohli and his actress wife, Anushka Sharma, have been one of the most loved celebrity couples ever since they got together, and continue to define relationship goals with whatever they do. Now, Anushka has taken to her official Instagram handle to post a trio of lovely sun-kissed pictures, but the fact that she has done so on a cricket field with a season ball lying by her side is symbolic enough of the kind of support she’s extending to hubby dearest ahead of his crucial T20I Asia Cup match against Pakistan.