Bollywood stars who are neighbours

Bollywood celebs love all things lavish and luxurious. These celebs are proud owners of huge homes in Mumbai and enjoy their life to their fullest. Few B-town stars are neighbours and enjoy each other's company. From Ranveer Singh-Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma-Katrina Kaif to Shahid Kapoor-Vidya Balan and more Bollywood stars who have homes in the same building or neighborhood.