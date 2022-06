Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma is currently in the news as she slammed a publication for sharing pictures of her daughter Vamika. The actress and cricketer husband Virat Kohli had requested the media to not click pictures of their daughter and give her the privacy that she deserves. The star couple has not shared any photo on social media that reveals the face of their little angel. They are trying their best to keep their little one away from the media glare as much as possible. Here's looking at other Bollywood stars who did the same.