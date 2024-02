Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli keep their second pregnancy hushed

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli make for one of the most loved Bollywood couples ever. The duo have been married since 2017 and have a daughter, Vamika Kohli, born in 2021. And it is said that the couple is expecting their second child together. However, neither Virat Kohli nor Anushka Sharma have confirmed anything about welcoming a second child together. It was said that the duo would be making an official announcement soon but it has not happened as of yet. Meanwhile, they continue to make headlines for their pregnancy and more.