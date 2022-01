Image credit: Instagram

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s daughter Vamika turns 1

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's little princess Vamika has turned 1 today. The star couple has successfully managed to keep their baby girl away from the media glare. Upon her birth, they had requested the media to not breach Vamika's privacy and it is rightly followed so. On this special occasion, let's take a look at some of the cutest glimpses of Vamika that we have ever received.