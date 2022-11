Star kids' viral and cutest pictures:

Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and more celebs have embraced motherhood in their lives in the recent past. They have been sharing glimpses of their little ones online every now and then. And these star kids have been making people fall in love with them and have left them gushing and how! Let's check out the star kids' cutest snaps that went viral online.