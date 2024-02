9 Times When Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's Details Got Leaked

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most admired couples in the country. The main reason why people love Virushka is that, unlike other star couples, they don't like to showcase their personal lives on social media, nor do they want to be in the limelight 24/7. However, despite their best efforts, there have been a few occasions when the nitty-gritty details about their private lives have been leaked in public. Sometimes it's because of the media, and sometimes it's because of celebrities like Jacqueline Fernandez and AB de Villiers. Below is a list of 9 times when Virushka's privacy was invaded.