Virat Kohli is awestruck by Anushka Sharma's look for Karan Johar's bash

Anushka Sharma has her biggest cheerleader in Virat Kohli. The actress wore a black outfit for the 50th birthday bash of Karan Johar. The risqué outfit showed off her lean frame in its full glory. It was sexy but subtle. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Dia Mirza and others sent her love. Virat Kohli who is away playing for the IPL was all hearts and awestruck by how pretty his significant other looked. Anushka Sharma is training for the role of Jhulan Goswami in the biopic made on the life of the famous Indian cricketer. She has got a lovely tan because of that.