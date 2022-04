Image credit: YouTube

Anushka Shetty – Baahubali 2

Anushka Shetty was a big name down South but she became a pan-India star after the release of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. The actress impressed one and all with her performance as Devasena. Baahubali 2 collected Rs. 1810 crore at the box office worldwide (gross), making it second film after Dangal to make it to the 1000 crore club. So, of course, this means that Anushka is one of the few actresses who have made it to the Rs. 1000 crore club.