Anushka Shetty has good planetary positions

Pandit Jagannath Guruji said that her Moon, Mercury are in good positions. The actress will see professional success in 2023 and the successive years too. He said that Venus is going stronger by the day. This means that she might soon find someone to settle down. Also Read - Kantara: After Prabhas, Anushka Shetty praises Rishab Shetty starrer; requests fans to watch the film [View Post]