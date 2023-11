Sidharth Malhotra reveals how his life has changed after marrying Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married in February this year. And months after the wedding, the actor made an appearance on Koffee With Karan 8 with Varun Dhawan. In his appearance, he revealed how life has changed after marriage. Sidharth dated Kiara for a while and then they got married. He reveals he has become more responsible now. Sidharth feels he has another person to care for now. The actor says that Kiara is like a fresh breather in his life and he loves and agrees with the way she handles her fame. He gushes over the fact that they both are family-oriented.