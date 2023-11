Manvi Chugh is a hottie

Manvi Chugh has appeared inRiti Rawaj, Love Festival, Woodpecker, Charmsukh and Laghanva Kuttey Ki Maut. Her bikini pictures are a treat to all her male fans. Also Read - Anveshi Jain reveals what fascinated her to do Who's Your Daddy, and it has something to do with the way guys 'sourced p**n during school' [Exclusive]