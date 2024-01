Anupama Prakash played role in Mohini

Anupama Prakash played the role of Mohini in Mohini, Rabbit original adult series. She even essayed the role of Tara in Riti Riwaj and worked in Prabha Ki Diary. Also Read - Anveshi Jain reveals what fascinated her to do Who's Your Daddy, and it has something to do with the way guys 'sourced p**n during school' [Exclusive]