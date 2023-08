AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind screening: AP Dhillon's fan boy moment

AP Dhillon looks like a big fan of Salman Khan. We can see the expression on his face after seeing that Salman Khan has come for his screening. Bhai also hugged Ranveer Singh with a lot of warmth. The docu series on AP Dhillon is about his life in Canada. Born as Amritpal Singh Dhillon, he moved to Canada to study business. He began his work as a musician there.