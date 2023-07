Isha Talwar - Saas Bahu aur Flamingo

We have completed half year of 2023 and have witnessed some amazing content on the OTT platform. With that, a few actors shined out with their spectacular performances. Isha Tawar played the role of Badi Bahu Bijlee in Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo. Despite the veteran actor Dimple Kapadia, Isha stood out with her outstanding performance. Here is the list of top 10 actors who impressed the fans and critics with their performances.