Urvashi Rautela says sorry to Rishabh Pant with folded hands

Urvashi Rautela apologised to Rishabh Pant after taking indirect digs at him. She had claimed of how he is a big fan of her and waited for hours to meet her while she was busy shooting in Varanasi. While the cricketer claimed she is lying and later she took a dig at him on the same. However, seems like this has come to an end with one apology from the actress.