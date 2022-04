Image credit: Instagram

Aamir Khan-Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon had recalled how Aamir played a hilarious prank on her during Andaz Apna Apna shoot and how she got back at him. She told IANS, He asked for a cup of tea and suddenly, I see this hot cup of tea falling from his hand and coming in my direction. I got scared and I immediately tried to duck, only to realise that it was a prank. The cup was empty, and it was tied to the plate through a thread. She then added, While he was away, I requested master Saroj ji to give Aamir a difficult step and make him practice that step inside the carriage. He came to know after 30 minutes that he was pranked. Every time I think of it, it brings a smile to my face even today.