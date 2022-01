Image credit: Instagram

Unknown facts about AR Rahman

AR Rahman is one of the most famous composers in Indian film industry as well as in Hollywood. He started his career with the 1992 release Roja (Tamil). In these 30 years, he has composed many wonderful songs for movies like Gentleman (Tamil), Bombay (Tamil), Rangeela (Hindi), Minsara Kanavu (Tamil), Dil Se (Hindi), Taal (Hindi), Lagaan (Hindi), and a lot more. He won Oscar for Slumdog Millionaire, and has won National Award for Roja, Minsara Kanavu, Lagaan, Kannathil Muthamittal, Kaatru Veliyidai, and Mom. Today, Rahman celebrates 55th birthday, so let’s look at the list of some unknown facts about the music maestro…