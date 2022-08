Image credit: Google

Arbaaz Khan-Malaika Arora wedding

Arbaaz and Malaika met on the sets of an advertisement which they did for a coffee brand. Malaika in an interview had revealed that by the end of the shoot they were in love with each other. After being in a relationship for a few years, Arbaaz and Malaika got married in December 1998. In 2002, the couple was blessed with a baby boy, Arhaan.