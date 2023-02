Bollywood stars who worked in Pakistani Films

Bollywood actors have a massive fan base across the world. Bollywood celebrities have worked not just in Hindi cinema but have also showcased their talent and skills in other film industries. Apart from working in south cinema and Hollywood, Hindi cinema stars have also acted in Pakistani films. While we regret brilliant Pakistani actors leaving Hindi cinema after the ban in the industry we are sure the audience in the neighboring nation would also feel the same. Check out Bollywood celebs from Neha Dhupia, Nasseruddin Shah, Kiran Kher, and more who have worked in Pakistani films.